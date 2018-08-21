China’s Liu breaks 50m backstroke world record at Asian Games

Liu Xiang of China celebrates after setting a new world record in the women’s 50 metres backstroke at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — China’s Liu Xiang set a new world record in the women’s 50 metres backstroke at the Asian Games today.

The 21-year-old clocked a time of 26.98 seconds — the first time a female swimmer has broken 27 seconds for the event — to take gold in Jakarta.

Liu, nicknamed “Swimming Goddess”, finished well ahead of team-mate Fu Yuanhui’s 27.68 and Japan’s Natsumi Sakai in 27.91 on the third evening of competition.

She claims the record held for nine years by fellow Chinese Jing Zhao, who clocked 27.06 at the 2009 world championships in Rome. — AFP