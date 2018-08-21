Kapar MP apologises to PM for power transition remark

Abdullah Sani had alleged that Dr Mahathir and Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin were trying to prevent Anwar from becoming the next prime minister. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, Aug 21 — Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid today apologised to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over his statement on the transition of power to PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the eighth prime minister of Malaysia.

Abdullah Sani, who is vying for a post in the PKR central leadership council, said he sent the letter of apology to the Prime Minister’s Office at 9.40am.

“After being given advice, explanation and direction by Datuk Seri Anwar for 41 minutes over the telephone last night on the transition of power, I hereby apologise.

“The apology is made following my discussion and after my concern over an alleged attempt to foil the transition of power has been proven to be untrue,” he said at a press conference at his office here.

Abdullah Sani had alleged that Dr Mahathir and Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin were trying to prevent Anwar from becoming the next prime minister.

He had made the allegation while campaigning for Rafizi Ramli, a candidate for the post of PKR deputy president, in Seremban on August 12.

Abdullah Sani said he would raise the issue again should there be outsiders trying to thwart the transition of power because the strengthening of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, of which PKR was one of the four component parties, should be upheld.

“I wish to emphasise that outsiders who have nothing to do with PH should not interfere or try to thwart the transition of power,” he said. — Bernama