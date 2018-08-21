‘Asia’s Next Top Model’ host Cindy Bishop on victim-shaming, rape

Bishop wants to see more women portrayed as strong and empowered leaders in the modelling industry and the media. — Picture courtesy of FOX Networks Group Asia (FNGA)

PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — Since the #MeToo movement started gaining momentum at the end of last year, professionals in the modelling industry are using their success to speak up against sexual harassment.

Thai-American model and Asia’s Next Top Model host and judge Cindy Bishop is one of them.

“I’ve recently launched a campaign called #DontTellMeHowToDress to tackle the myths and stereotypes that say how a woman is dressed or how she behaves is the main cause for sexual assault, rather than placing the blame on the perpetrator.

“Sexual harassment and assault are issues I am extremely passionate about, especially when it comes to victim shaming and rape culture in our society,” she told Malay Mail.

The 39-year-old model and actress launched the campaign earlier this year as a response after a Thai government official suggested that women should not wear sexy clothes during the country’s famous Songkran celebrations if they don’t want to be sexually harassed.

The former beauty queen, who is a household name in Thailand, said there is still a long way to go, not only in the modelling industry but on all levels of society, in the fight to stop sexual harassment and victim-blaming.

“Women need to be encouraged to speak up and tell their stories. It is only through awareness and education that we can reduce this issue,” she said.

“I would like to see more women being portrayed as strong, empowered, powerful leaders that they are in both the modelling industry and in the media.”

Bishop has been a host and judge of the popular Asian modelling competition since season four and enjoys seeing each contestant grow to not only become stronger models but more confident women.

When it comes to dealing with dramatic contestants on the show, Bishop said she takes it day by day with the approach that each person responds differently to stress.

“It’s easy to point fingers and judge others, but these girls are all under tremendous pressure to perform and do their very best.

“All the girls are ‘dramatic’ at some point, its normal but if they get out of hand, disrespectful or damaging to the production or other girls, then I will address the issue,” said Bishop.

Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 6 premieres tomorrow at 9pm on FOX Life (Astro Ch 711 and 722 HD and Unifi TV Ch 455).