Mohd Ifwat ready for Japan

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — Malaysian U-23 goalkeeper Mohd Ifwat Akmal Che Kassim says he is ready to play against Japan in the group stage of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang this Friday.

The 21-year-old said it was not important who head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee selected for the next game, but rather that all the players chosen performed their best for the full duration of the match.

However, he said he would give it his all if given the opportunity to take charge of the goal.

“No matter who plays, all the players need to focus because Japan is a good team. The coach (Kim Swee) has his plan for sure, and all the players have to respect it,” he told the Malaysian media here today.

In the last Group E match that saw Malaysia lose 2-3 in Bahrain, Mohd Ifwat showcased an admirable performance, denying the opponents on several one-on-one situations.

However, several lapses by the defensive line-up gave the opportunity to Bahrain to score three goals after going ahead 1-0 in the 20th minute.

The Kedahan hopes his national teammates can put behind yesterday’s disappointment and fully focus on the next match against Japan.

“I am still not satisfied with my performance. There is a lot to be improved. Even the smallest of mistakes can impact the result of the match,” he added. — Bernama