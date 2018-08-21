Shooter Lutfi misses out on men’s 50m rifle three positions final by one point

PALEMBANG, Aug 21 — National shooter Mohamad Lutfi Othman missed the cut to the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games men’s 50m rifle three positions event final by one point today.

The 24-year-old shooter accumulated 1,158 points during the qualifying round at the Jakabaring Shooting Range, one point lower than eighth-placed Yuriy Yurkov from Kazakhstan, who grabbed the last spot in the final.

Lutfi, who is pursuing a degree in Mass Communications at the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), and made his Asian Games debut appearance, shot 384 points in kneeling position, 396 points in prone position and 378 points for standing position.

“Today, I didn’t have the luck to go to the final as all circumstances, techniques and bases are all good.

“After these games and if given the opportunity I really want to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The qualifying tournament will be open next year and I need to gain exposure and points by joining more tournaments, especially at the Asian level,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, another national shooter Johnathan Wong Guanjie also failed to qualify for the men’s 10m air pistol event final after finishing 24th out of 40 participants with 570 points collected in the qualifying round.

“This result was disappointing for me as I was supposed to perform better today. I experienced some problems and my shots were inconsistent.

“I was also less confident, maybe because I was using a new gun and put unnecessary pressure on myself,” he said. — Bernama