Kit Siang: After 100 days, I’m not PM and Malaysia’s not a Christian state

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — DAP leader Lim Kit Siang said today that Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) first 100 days in office have passed without him being made prime minister, without the establishment of a Christian state, and without the abolition of the institution of Malay rulers.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders had claimed in the run-up to the May 9 election that this would happen.

“I am still waiting for an explanation by the Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and by the former Umno Deputy Minister, Tajuddin Rahman, for their racist, reckless and most provocative and incendiary speech at the Sungai Kandis by-election,” he said in a statement.

Lim cited their speeches in a one-minute 58-second WhatsApp video titled “Realiti Kerajaan Pro-DAP” that accused DAP of an agenda to Christianise Malaysia and claimed the “Christian-led PH government” wanted to abolish the Malay monarchy and establish a republic.

“There is an intensification of the politics of fear, hate and lies in post-14 GE which becomes doubly vicious and toxic when accompanied by the extremist politics of race and religion,” said Lim.