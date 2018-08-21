MACC raids Sabah Forestry Dept offices, officers' homes

According to a source, the MACC had carried out simultaneous raids at several locations in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Tambunan. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized documents from several offices of the Sabah Forestry Department (JPS) and its officers’ homes as part of the agency’s ongoing corruption probe.

According to a source, the MACC had carried out simultaneous raids at several locations in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Tambunan.

“The raids started at 9.30am yesterday, involving about 40 MACC officers and personnel, to obtain several JPS-related documents.

“During the raids, we also seized documents from the home of a senior JPS official in Sandakan,” confirmed the source.

The source also said that the documents seized from the suspect’s house and office were JPS-related documents as well as financial documents of the company that was awarded projects by JPS.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the seizure.

He said several JPS senior officers were investigated in connection with the case.

“We are carrying out the investigation under Section 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001),” he said. — Bernama