The hottest beauty looks at 2018 MTV VMAs

Cardi B arrives for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York August 20, 2018. — Pictures by Reuters

NEW YORK, Aug 21 — It was all about creative hairstyles on the red carpet of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards last night in New York, where braids, pixie crops and ponytails dominated the event. We analyse the hottest beauty looks.

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B stunned with a new gamine cropped hairdo that highlighted her bone structure and brought the attention to her smoky eye look, which included layer upon layer of feathery, dramatic lashes.

DeJ Loaf

Gravity-defying hairstyles have been quietly trending on red carpets all around the world this year, and rapper DeJ Loaf put her own spin on the concept with a spiky, platinum ponytail that featured some softer, Nineties-inspired whisps left loose around her face.

Madonna poses backstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York August 20, 2018.

Madonna

Madonna, who turned 60 this month, proved that she can still light up a red carpet, with a bold beauty approach that featured multiple braids, a perfectly-executed winged eyeliner look and an elaborate headdress.

Rita Ora (left) and Bebe Rexha pose backstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York August 20, 2018.

Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora got creative with face stickers and transfers for the big night, decorating her eyes with squiggly-shaped black and silver motifs that echoed the structure of her outfit. A wet-look, scraped-back hairstyle showed off the look to perfection.

Nicki Minaj

Sleek, long bunches kept rapper Nicki Minaj’s look demure yet dramatic, while her sweeping winged eyeliner and nude, glossy lip offered up a masterclass in sophisticated red carpet makeup. — AFP-Relaxnews