Singapore Airlines devises ‘wellness’ programme to help flyers survive world’s longest flight

Seared chicken and zucchini pappardelle, Parmesan, braised tomatoes, and lemon vinaigrette, by Singapore Airlines. — Picture by Singapore Airlines via AFP

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 — The airline that will be operating the world’s longest commercial flight beginning this fall has released details of its new in-flight “wellness” itinerary that includes sleep, stretching and nutritional strategies designed to reduce the effects of jet lag.

Because when they board the non-stop Singapore Airlines flight between Singapore and New York come October, passengers will have bought a one-way ticket to an 18-hour, 45-minute journey in the skies, in a pressurised cabin, breathing in recycled air.

For the wellness programme, the carrier partnered with experts at Canyon Ranch, best known for their health spas and wellness resorts in the US, to help develop sleep strategies, stretching exercises and in-flight food offerings.

For the menu, Canyon Ranch chefs and nutritionists focused on nutrition and hydration, and came up with a set menu that includes a prawn ceviche appetiser served with orange, cucumber, grapefruit, scallions and bell peppers, followed by a main course of organic chicken and spiralised zucchini “pappardelle” with braised tomatoes in a lemon vinaigrette. Dessert is blueberry-topped lemon angel food cake.

Passengers can also consult guided stretching exercises devised by Canyon Ranch physiologists via their personal in-flight entertainment system. Light settings have been designed to improve cabin ambience for rest and relaxation.

The flight will be operated on the A350-900ULR, an ultra-long-range aircraft that will be configured in a two-class layout: business and premium economy cabins. Singapore Airlines will be the first to operate the A350-900ULR.

The wellness programme will also roll out for non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles and San Francisco. — AFP-Relaxnews