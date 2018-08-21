Malaysia’s labour productivity per employee up 2.0pc in 2Q

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking giving a speech in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Malaysia’s labour productivity grew by 2.0 per cent per employee in the second quarter (2Q) of 2018 and recorded positive growth across all main and priority sub-sectors.

In a statement, International and Trade Industry Minister Darell Leiking said the mining and quarrying sector recorded the highest productivity growth at 5.2 per cent, followed by construction (4.0 per cent), services (2.5 per cent), manufacturing (1.5 per cent) and agriculture (1.3 per cent).

“Productivity growth is the key to sustainable living standards and Malaysia needs to explore new ways of challenging the frontier.

“We will continue to implement various initiatives and activities to provide a conducive business environment to support industries and enhance productivity,” said Darell.

He said modernising business regulations is one of the initiatives that will lead to a more competitive business environment.

A total of 32 projects under Modernising Business Licensing, Reducing Unnecessary Regulatory Burden and Cutting Red Tape Programmes were completed during 2017.

“It was estimated that these projects resulted in potential compliance cost savings of RM1.2 billion,” he said.

Darell also said that new technologies must be mastered to enhance the nation’s productivity and competitiveness in order to achieve the annual target growth of 3.7 per cent. — Bernama