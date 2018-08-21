Calvin Lee undeterred after missing out on medal at Asian Games

Calvin Lee competes in the men’s Nanquan and Nangun mixed event at the 2018 Asian Games in Kemayoran August 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — Failure to achieve a podium finish at his Asian Games debut here in Indonesia has not deterred national wushu athlete Calvin Lee Wai Leong from achieving greater success in the future.

The exponent from Negri Sembilan finished seventh out of 23 participants with 19.29 points in the men’s Nanquan and Nangun mixed event at Hall B of the Jakarta International Expo Centre in Kemayoran.

“I’m not disappointed with my performance because everyone knows Asian wushu athletes are the best in the world, and I’ve achieved my personal goal of finishing in the top nine.

“I hope one day I can be on par with other Asian athletes and will continue to work hard to succeed,” Lee said when met by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, the winner of the 2014 World Junior Wushu Championships said he was already eyeing a medal at the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Perak next month.

“After Sukma, I will focus on my studies at Universiti Putra Malaysia,” explained the former Bukit Jalil Sports School student.

National wushu head coach Lim Yew Fai, meanwhile, praised the fighting spirit shown by Lee who was advised not to take part in the Asian Games after his shoulder was dislocated a few times during the training session.

“From the first day of our training in Jakarta, Lee has had a problem with his shoulder injury which he sustained during our training in China last month, and I would like to thank our medical staff who took care of him so he could feature in the Asian Games,” Lim said. — Bernama