Video game releases: ‘F1 2018,’ ‘Guacamelee! 2,’ ‘Shenmue I & II,’ ‘My Hero One’s Justice’ (VIDEO)

Laugh in the face of an enormous gold-masked skeleton beast in ‘Guacamelee! 2’. — Picture by DrinkBox Studios via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 21 — Save the mythical universe in luchador adventure Guacamelee! 2, make your way through gangs and grubby jobs to the truth of your father’s death in Shenmue I & II, brawl with the characters of My Hero One’s Justice and then race for the chequered flag in F1 2018, all releasing the week of August 20, 2018.

Guacamelee! 2

For PlayStation 4 and Windows PC from August 21

Be the masked Mexican wrestler that saves the world — the Mexiverse — by jumping, punching, and pouncing your way through time and space to victory. Sequel to an acclaimed original that adds new upgrades, many more enemy types, and four-player co-op to the mix.

Shenmue & Shenmue II

For PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One from August 21

Can these classic open-world adventures stand the test of time? With Shenmue III due in 2019, its 1999 and 2001 predecessors send teenager Ryo Hazuki on a journey through Japan to Hong Kong on the trail of his father’s killer.

My Hero One’s Justice

For Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One from August 23 (Japan), October 26 (international)

Based on the “My Hero Academia” comic book and carton franchise, this fighting game boasts a slew of series characters toting powerful attacks, aided by sidekicks, and mid-fight environmental destruction from the publisher (but not the developer) of Dragon Ball FighterZ as well as the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm games.

F1 2018

For PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One from August 24

The latest iteration of Codemasters’ flat track franchise featuring career choices, rivalries, personality styles, tech development, and under-pressure media interviews as well as new physics simulation, a selection of classic cars, and online play. — AFP-Relaxnews