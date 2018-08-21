Karim cries foul over IAAF dismissal

Karim believes people are out to tarnish his reputation. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) president Datuk Karim Ibrahim finally broke his silence today over his expulsion from the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Council, claiming to be a victim of “an old political agenda”.

Karim was ousted by the IAAF on Saturday, believed to be because of two doping cases involving national athletes from 2011.

“The vetting committee never gave me any detailed reasoning,” Karim told Malay Mail.

“They may say it’s because I didn’t declare pending or outstanding cases in my declaration forms. But the courts cleared me in 2014.

“It’s not as if IAAF were left in the dark. They have all the court documents and correspondence from the case. I made sure they got them before I joined the council.”

MAF handed Karim a six-year ban in 2012 for his “involvement”, but he had the suspension overturned at the Malaysian High Court a year later.

He became MAF president in late 2014 and was appointed to the IAAF Council by Asian Athletics Association the following year.

A council member is required to declare his assets, income and pending and outstanding cases.

IAAF announced on their website their vetting panel found Karim “not eligible to hold office”.

Karim believes “there are certain parties out there” still trying to get him out of MAF.

“These people made IAAF look into this old case,” said Karim.

“I know who they are and it’s out of personal vengeance and jealousy. It’s a shame they’re airing old dirty linen in public again.”

IAAF refused to comment when asked via email for further information on Karim’s dismissal.

Karim has vowed to clear his name at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“I want CAS to find out why only now the vetting committee are acting,” said Karim.

“I can’t say anything more. Let the courts decide.”