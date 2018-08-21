Kuching MP sees cheaper flights in Sarawak with SST exemption

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced last week the SST will not apply to flights within Sarawak or those between Kota Kinabalu and Kuching. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, Aug 21 — The tax exemption on flights within Sarawak should make intrastate travel cheaper, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

“The exemption shows the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government gives special concern and understands the needs of Sarawak, which relies heavily on air travel due to the big land area that we have, and also the lack of proper road connections to different places,” Yii said.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced last week the Sales and Services Tax (SST) will not apply to such flights or those between Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

Yii said this will boost the Sarawak economy that he claimed was slow due to the corruption and bad governance of the previous Barisan Nasional government.

He then urged the Sarawak Tourism Board to take this opportunity to promote and upgrade local tourist attractions.