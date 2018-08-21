Welson Sim fails to qualify for men's 400m freestyle final

Welson Sim competes in the third heat for the men’s 400m freestyle in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games August 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — National swimmer Welson Sim Wee Sheng’s hopes to advance to the final of the men’s 400m freestyle in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games were dashed after finishing fourth in the third heat held at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatics Centre today.

The Sarawak-born swimmer Welson who started his third heat in the lane next to China Olympic Rio 2016’s champion Sun Yang, had failed to maintain his brilliant strokes as early as 100m when he clocked 3 minutes 54.48s which was far off his own National Record (NR) at 3:49.13s.

“I do not know what happened, I couldn’t do it,” said the 21-year-old athlete when met by the Malaysian media after the event.

At the same time, he also acknowledged the difficulty to compete with Sun Yang who posted 3:49.13s to win the heat.

“He (Sun Yang) went faster (in the heat) while I got slower. I just couldn’t keep up,” he added.

However, on a positive note, Welson clocked 8 minutes 12:46 seconds in the final of the men’s 800m freestyle at the same venue yesterday, thus rewriting the old NR of 8:12:74s which he himself set at the Malaysian Open Swimming Championships in 2015. — Bernama