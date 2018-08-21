Russia to sign military cooperation accord with Central Africa Republic, reports Ifax

MOSCOW, Aug 21 — Russia and the Central African Republic will sign an agreement on military cooperation today, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

Russia this year delivered light arms to the Central African Republic’s security forces and said it deployed 175 military and civilian instructors to train them.

Three Russian reporters were killed last month in the Central African Republic while investigating Russian mercenaries reportedly active in the country. — Reuters