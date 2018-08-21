Petronas CEO refuses to comment on Badawi rumours

Petronas president and group CEO Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin speaks during the Asia Pacific Petrochemical Industry Conference 2018 in Kuala Lumpur August 21, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Petronas is keeping mum on news reports that former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi will take leave of his role as advisor in the national oil company.

“I read it in the media, no comment for now,” said President and CEO Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin when met at the 39th Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference (APIC) 2018 here today.

News reports earlier quoted Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as saying that the government had issued a notice of termination to the former prime minister.

The termination was deemed as a right decision as the state oil company is a well-run company and does not require an advisor.

Meanwhile, Petronas is scheduled to announce its second quarter financial results on August 2018. — Bernama