Man fined RM2,000 for hitting wife with table fan

Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat handed down the sentence on Mohd Rizul Fuadzam Abu Bakar, 42, who pleaded guilty to the charge. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — A man was fined RM2,000, in default four months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for hitting his wife with a table fan and also punched her on the head and body because the woman refused to give him money.

Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat handed down the sentence on Mohd Rizul Fuadzam Abu Bakar, 42, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The self-employed man was charged with voluntarily causing hurt by using a table fan on a clerk, Yusniza Mat Yunus, 38, at a house at Projek Perumahan Rakyat Intan Baiduri, Kepong, here at 11.25pm last July 28.

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code, provides, an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or with fine, or whipping, or with any of the two punishments, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Mohd Rizul Fuadzam said he had reconciled with his wife since a week ago and requested to be fined for the offence as he wanted to spend the Aidiladha, which falls tomorrow, with his family. The couple has five children.

Deputy public prosecutor Amirul Asyraf Abdul prosecuted. — Bernama