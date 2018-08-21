Land titles not about giving away Malay land, says Perak PKR leader

Chang said PKR was convinced that PH would be able to sort things out amicably, even if there were slight differences of opinion among its members. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 21 — Perak PKR vice-chairman Chang Lih Kang reiterated today that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s electoral pledge to award freehold land titles would benefit all communities, and not just ethnic Chinese who reside in new villages.

He emphasised that the promised award was also made to residents of planned villages and Felda settlers in the state, following controversy over its issuance that purported to divide opinion between the state PH component members and Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“As far as PKR is concerned, we are committed to implement what has been promised in our manifesto.

“However, we will adhere to the PH state government’s decision on when and how to implement it,” he told Malay Mail.

Controversy erupted after Ahmad Faizal said in the legislative assembly last week that PH’s electoral promise of awarding freehold titles might be in conflict with the Federal Constitution, and that he would refer to the National Land Council (NLC) for resolution.

However, DAP’s state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari pointed out that there was nothing in the Federal Constitution to prevent the Perak state government from issuing permanent land titles, adding that the NLC was only an advisory body.

This led to rumours of purported cracks within the state PH government.

The state DAP has since rubbished the rumours.

Chang said PKR was convinced that PH would be able to sort things out amicably, even if there were slight differences of opinion among its members.

Like many of his PH colleagues, Chang dismissed suggestions that issuing the freehold titles would benefit the Chinese community to the detriment of the Malays.

“Residents of planned villages are quite mixed, and Felda settlers are mostly Malays. And in this issue, DAP is also not representing the Chinese per se. They are merely trying to fulfil our promises in the PH manifesto,” he added.

Perak Amanah chairman Asmuni Awi also dismissed rumours of discord among PH members.

“Amanah stands by the mentri besar’s statement. DAP’s stand is equally clear. They are also in full support of our mentri besar,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal is on an official state visit to China with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and expected to return later today.