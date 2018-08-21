Bursa firmer at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remains firmly in the black with the industrial sector's strong contribution to the benchmark index. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Bursa Malaysia stayed firm at mid-afternoon on continued support for selected heavyweights, led by industrial products and trade and services-related counters, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) expanded 5.76 points to 1,793.34 after moving between 1,788.86 and 1,793.36 during the session.

The index opened 2.67 points firmer at 1,790.25 from yesterday's close of 1,787.58.

Market breadth, however, was negative as losers led gainers 513 to 306 with 368 counters unchanged, 711 untraded and 43 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.74 billion shares worth RM1.36 billion.

Among the top gainers, Panasonic jumped 86 sen to RM40.88, Petronas Gas rose 50 sen RM18.66 and Allianz advanced 32 sen to RM12.92.

For the heavyweights, Maybank perked one sen to RM9.80, Public Bank improved two sen to RM24.52 while CIMB and TNB were flat at RM5.88 and RM15.68, respectively.

Petronas Chemicals fell six sen to RM9.38.

Among active counters, MY EG gained 10 sen to RM1.33, Borneo Oil increased half-a-sen to six sen while PriceWorth was flat at seven sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 27.67 points higher at 12,672.94, the FBMT 100 Index increased 34.35 points to 12,450.70 and the FBM 70 bagged 21.52 points to 15,432.53.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 41.59 points to 12,859.49, but the FBM Ace Index fell 35.97 points to 5,537.35.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 42.68 points to 17,442.61 and the Industrial Index improved 29.87 points to 3,255.68 and the Plantation Index perked 34.10 points to 7,598.27. — Bernama