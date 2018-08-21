'Not That Type': Exhibition about cultural expressions... with words

The words 'Teh,' 'Chaay' and 'Kamceng' (from left to right) at the 'Not That Type' exhibition. — Pictures by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 — What does gin-a-kia mean?

In Penang Hokkien, the phrase means children.

Putting context to the origin of the words, artist Goh Hun Meng carved out ancient China Shang and Zhou Bronze Era scripts to represent the words' meanings.

The first character looks like a pictograph of a female confined within a box which is also a variation of the word 囡 for gin.

'Gin-a-kia' carved wood blocks.

“If we look at it, it’s a female inside a wooden baby cot and the third word is also for son and I made it look like a small boy within a wooden cot,” he said.

The middle word for 仔 or child was depicted as two small children standing together.

“I used the ancient scripts for these words because the Hokkien dialect is derived from the ancient middle region of China,” he said.

This is the second year Goh immersed himself into the cultural and historical significance of phrases and words to come up with art pieces that look like a combination of pictographs and a play of alphabets.

'Rojak' is depicted using fabric, string and metal.

Titled Not That Type, the exhibition is an extension of Character Types which was part of last year’s George Town Festival.

This time around, Goh came up with eight depictions of common local phrases like Kamceng, Mata-mata, Rojak, Masa, Gua, Teh and Chaay.

For Teh the alphabets were used to make the word 茶 under an overlay of oceanic graphics.

“The oceanic graphics represent the Sea Silk Road where tea, known as teh in Hokkien, was introduced to the world from the southern part of China,” Goh said.

'Gua' in a mirror reflecting Goh’s face.

Next to Teh is Chaay or spiced tea in India and this character is depicted using a combination of Hindi and Mandarin versions of the word “tea.”

“The wavy terrain overlay is a representation of the overland Silk Road where the spiced tea was spread and known as Chaay from a Persian word,” he said.

For the word Gua — which is Hokkien for “I” — a concave mirror is used to depict the character while on the other side is the word Lu which is Hokkien for “you.”