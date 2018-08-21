Record-breaking teen claims shooting gold for India

Gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary of India (centre), silver medallist Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan and bronze medallist Abhishek Verma of India pose for a photo. — Reuters pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 21 — Sixteen-year-old Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary set a new Asian Games record as he bagged the first major title of his career in the 10 metre air pistol competition today.

Chaudhary’s 240.7 put him ahead of Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda, who scored 239.7, and fellow Indian Abhishek Verma’s 219.3.

He captured India’s first shooting gold medal of the Games in Indonesia after Deepak Kumar and Lakshay Lakshay had to settle for silver in the 10m air rifle and men’s trap.

“What were you doing when you were 16? Saurabh Chaudhary is shattering records,” tweeted Indian cricket great Virender Sehwag, as news of Chaudhary’s victory broke. — AFP