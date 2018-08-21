Fasha Sandha launches scathing attack on Instagram user for criticism

The Instagram post by Fasha went up on Monday and has since garnered more than 60,000 likes and 7,000 comments. — Picture via Instagram/Fasha Sandha

PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — Malaysian actress Fasha Sandha has a bone to pick with an Instagram critic after receiving a harsh comment for flashing some skin.

The 34-year-old uploaded two videos on Sunday of her posing at a photoshoot, clad in a beige tube top and black trousers.

Comments for the first video were disabled but were kept open in the second one for a period of time.

She received a comment from a user named Monaliza Razali who expressed disapproval over the actress’ choice of clothing and berated her for enabling the comments section on the post.

“Now you turned on the comments. In the previous post, you were wearing something revealing and disabled the comments, why?” asked Monaliza.

“You look terrible wearing that, it’s as if you’re asking to be kicked.”

Fasha did not take kindly to Monaliza’s words and proceeded to upload a screen grab of the comment alongside photos taken from the latter’s profile.

A screenshot from the video that provoked Monaliza’s comment. — Picture via Instagram/Fasha Sandha

“Is this the language of a Muslim woman who wears the hijab and is also a mother?” Fasha asks in the opening paragraph of her caption.

“I wore those clothes while I was working and my sin is between me and God. Why are you so bothered about it?”

“You want to kick me right? How about meeting me tomorrow? I will put my face near your foot, kick if you dare,” the actress went on to write.



Fasha called Monaliza an ‘embarrassment’ to those who wore the hijab, stating that the latter’s words were not in line with her appearances as a Muslim woman.

She also reminded social media users to stop bullying celebrities, adding that artists still have a right to speak up about issues.

The mother-of-two uploaded an Instagram story today showing that Monaliza’s account has since been deleted.