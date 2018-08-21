In manifesto, Pakatan hopeful for Balakong seeks to improve community bonds

Wong said cooperation between the local government would also be emphasised to ensure infrastructure upgrades are prioritised to curb traffic congestion and flash floods. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Aug 21 — Wong Siew Ki, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Balakong by-election promised to act as the bridge between the local government and the community to foster mutual understanding after she unveiled her election manifesto today.

In her three-point manifesto, Wong said she aimed to strengthen the Resident Representative Council (RRC) by working together with local councillors to empower the RRC through community building efforts among communities and the local government.

"In the past, the entity failed to play its designated role as the overall number of programmes organised were unsatisfactory and some members were unfriendly.

"Apart from our desire to organise programmes for youngsters and women, such programmes would also allow members of the community to get to know their neighbours around them.

"Given time, I think it can foster a closer bond and friendlier relationship between people in a community," she said.

Wong said cooperation between the local government would also be emphasised to ensure infrastructure upgrades are prioritised to curb traffic congestion and flash floods.

"This is not a one-man show as we have a strong team of councillors within the Kajang Municipal Council whom we will work together with as it would be easier for them to respond to issues in their area," she said.

Among the infrastructure upgrades she pointed out that needed immediate attention were the intersection connecting Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, the Grand Saga Highway, riverbanks upgrade of Sg Balak and drainage problems in Taman Indah.

"As for Sg Balak, we want to provide the locals a place for them to conduct their recreational activities," she said.

As for her final pledge, Wong said she planned to rebrand the annual 'Pesta Balakong' into an event that represented the constituency's unique identity which locals could feel proud of.

"The event has fallen from grace since it was first launched on 2014 by the late assemblyman Eddie Ng," she added, saying that the rebranding would also see more cultural events being organised.

The Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections would be the first time PH uses the pact's common logo in an election following the 14th general election in May.

The Chinese-majority state seat under the Bangi federal constituency fell vacant after its assemblyman Eddie Ng was killed in a car crash last month.