Five celebrity-approved ways to rock a ponytail this autumn

US singer Meghan Trainor attends the Teen Choice Awards 2018 in Los Angeles, California August 12, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 21 — Autumn is approaching, and with it, the back-to-school beauty nostalgia that signals a fresh start and studious new beginnings. One of the most on-trend hairstyles of the moment is also one of the preppiest: the ponytail. Here are five celebrity-endorsed ways to rock yours.

Nineties throwback

Pop star Meghan Trainor made a convincing case for the high ponytail at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, pulling her blonde tresses up into a simple, collegiate style with a thick white band for extra preppiness.

Half-up, half-down

Does it get any prettier than a half-up, half-down ponytail? Make like Bella Hadid, who rocked the look at the Cannes Film Festival at the start of the summer, and add a few curls to your hair for a look that is extra sweet.

US model Bella Hadid poses on May 10, 2018 during a promotional event on a private beach at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. — AFP pic

Sleek and low down

Meghan Markle’s messy bun has already become the stuff of beauty legend, so the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex sent fans into a spin this July when she turned up to the christening of Prince Louis wearing a sleek, straight ponytail that started at the nape of her neck.

Braided

Hollywood legend and red carpet heavyweight Lupita Nyong’o stunned with a casual yet intricately-braided ponytail at the 2018 CFDA Awards back in June, proving that the style doesn’t have to be one-dimensional.

Extra long

Makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner rang in her 21st birthday in style this month, showcasing an extra-long, platinum blonde ponytail that actually reached her thighs. Needless to say, you might need to invest in some extensions to recreate this look. — AFP-Relaxnews