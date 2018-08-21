RapidKL bus driver who went on rampage pleads guilty to abusing drugs

A RapidKL bus was seen speeding and swerving in traffic dangerously before colliding with several cars that were unable to avoid the oncoming bus. ― Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The 32-year-old RapidKL bus driver who ploughed into seven cars in the city last Thursday night is facing a jail sentence of up to two years followed by compulsory police monitoring up to three years after his release from prison.

Md Khairol Anuar Mohamad, pleaded guilty when charged with self-administration of drugs under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in front of Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat at the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Apart from the jail and subsequent monitoring penalty, the law also provides for an alternative fine of a maximum RM5,000 on those convicted.

Md Khairol was accused of committing the offence on August 17 at around 7.40pm, at the Dang Wangi district police narcotics investigations department office.

Noorasyikin fixed bail at RM3,000 with one surety. The accused’s wife was present as his bailor.

The magistrate then set September 24 set as the next court date pending the results of a urine pathology report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amirul Asyraf Abdul Rasid prosecuted over the case.

MORE TO COME