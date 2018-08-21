Bursa extends gains at mid-day

Kuala Lumpur shares receive investors' support from blue chips and selected heavyweights. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Bursa Malaysia extended its uptrend to mid-day, boosted by continued buying in blue chips and selected heavyweights, a dealer said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.78 points to 1,791.36 after moving between 1,788.86 and 1,792.09 during the session.

The index opened 2.67 points firmer at 1,790.25 from yesterday's close of 1,787.58.

Market breadth, however, was negative as losers led gainers 419 to 313 with 390 counters unchanged, 776 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.41 billion shares worth RM1.04 billion.

A dealer said riding on the positive overnight tone of US markets, most Asian bourses, including Bursa Malaysia, traded higher on the hope that progress would be made towards resolving the contentious trade dispute between the US and China, which also bolstered sentiment.

“However, Bursa Malaysia will stay subdued ahead of the Aidiladha celebration tomorrow. Oil and Gas stocks will likely hog the limelight as oil prices continue to trend higher.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade between 1,760 and 1,800 today. Downside supports are at 1,760 and 1,709,” the dealer said.

Among the top gainers, Panasonic jumped 78 sen to RM40.80, Petronas Gas rose 46 sen RM18.62 and Allianz advanced 34 sen to RM12.94.

For the heavyweights, Maybank perked two sen to RM9.81, Public Bank improved four sen to RM24.54, CIMB added one sen to RM5.89, while Petronas Chemicals fell five sen to RM9.39.

TNB was flat at RM15.68.

Among active counters, MY EG gained eight sen to RM1.31, Borneo Oil increased half-a-sen to six sen while PriceWorth was flat at seven sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 23.96 points higher at 12,669.23, the FBMT 100 Index increased 25.70 points to 12,442.05 and the FBM 70 bagged 29.78 points to 15,440.79.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 37.42 points to 12,855.32, but the FBM Ace Index fell 16.77 points to 5,556.55.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 46.87 points to 17,446.80 and the Industrial Index improved 15.81 points to 3,241.62 and the Plantation Index perked 18.13 points to 7,582.30. — Bernama