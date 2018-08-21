In Balakong, MCA politician refuses to talk politics

MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kampung Baru Sungai Chua in Balakong August 21, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KAJANG, Aug 21 — Political newcomer and MCA candidate for Balakong Tan Chee Teong declined to answer questions on “political” issues today by claiming he would prioritise community concerns.

Despite his assertion and his only contesting a Selangor state seat, Tan still found time to criticise Pakatan Harapan over the Sales and Service Tax (SST) and claimed to favour the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“I don't agree with the SST. I prefer GST and I agree with KJ’s (Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin) views that it should be at a nominal amount of 3 per cent,” he said at a press conference at Kampung Baru Sungai Chuah, here today.

When pressed further by the media for his other political views, Tan then reiterated that he prefered to raise the concerns of the community.

He claimed the change in government during the general election somehow meant there was less need to discuss politics.

“I am not interested to talk about which political party is better I prefer to solve problems and focused on the well-being of the people. That is better,” he added.

Earlier, Tan raised concerns over the flooding at Jalan Sungai Chuah, which he claimed was a recurring problem for the past 10 years.

He then blamed former Kajang assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for not addressing the matter before, and demanded that authorities give urgent attention to the problem now.

The Balakong state seat was declared vacant following the death of its assemblymen Eddie Ng on July 20.

The by-election will see a straight fight between PH’s Wong Siew Ki and MCA's Tan.

Early voting for Balakong by-election was set on September 4, while the voting day is on September 8.