Petrochem sector outlook positive, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Ong Kian Ming speaks during Asia Pacific Petrochemical Industry Conference in Kuala Lumpur August 21, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, August 21 — The petrochemical industry has bright prospects due to sustained and increasing demand, according to International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Ong Kian Ming.

He said this at the official opening of the 39th Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference (Apic) at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

He said the Malaysia Petrochemical Association (MPA) has provided great momentum to the development of the petrochemical industry in the country since its inception in 1997.

“The Malaysian government is committed to position Malaysia as a hub in Asean for exporting value added goods — petrochemical based or otherwise — to China and the US,” said Ong.

He also said that Malaysia will focus on the diversification of downstream manufacturing to see more players come up with innovative products, especially those reducing single use plastics and increasing products that can participate in a circular economy.

Ong stated that partnership between Saudi Arabia's Aramco and Petronas in developing the US$27 billion (RM110.7 billion) Pengerang Integrated Complex was consistent with this year's conference theme “Creating Value With Collaboration.”