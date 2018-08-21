At launch event, minister receives, declares and returns gift of phone

Anthony Loke refuses to accept a smartphone as a token of appreciation given by Joseph Herbert Louis, the director of the diffride e-hailing service, August 21, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke illustrated the government’s no-gift policy today by publicly declaring an event organiser’s gift of a mobile phone to him, which he promptly gave back.

In a press conference to announce the launch of the diffride e-hailing service, Loke said he was presented with a smartphone as a token of appreciation.

In full view of the attendees and the media, he then gave the device back to the organiser.

“I’m sure just now you guys have seen that we walk the talk, in the sense that, just now at the end of the ceremony, I was given a token of appreciation.

“I just want to stress that we don’t need such appreciation in future,” Loke said.

