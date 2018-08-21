I'd like to put a handcuff on Jho Low, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes that Jho Low is in China. — Picture via Facebook

BEIJING, Aug 21 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes fugitive businessmen Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is probably in China.

But the prime minister said he had no proof and had only been told about this.

“I would put a handcuff on him,” Dr Mahathir told Malaysian reporters at the end of his five-day official visit to China today, when asked what he would do if Low was brought before him.

Dr Mahathir said that he did not bring up the matter of Low during his meetings with China’s President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

“He’s probably in China. That’s what I hear. I’m told he’s here.

“He has many passports that he can use. But he can’t use his Equanimity. But he can come to Malaysia to claim the Equanimity,” he said, referring to the RM1 billion superyacht.

Malaysia has taken control of the superyacht as it believes the vessel was bought using proceeds from sovereign investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad.

Asked about his recent statement that Chinese businessmen had been forced by the previous Barisan Nasional administration to issue 30 per cent shares to select individuals, Dr Mahathir acknowledged he had no proof.

“I cannot prove this but the complaints were by business people,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said, however, that these businessmen were not likely to lodge official complaints.

He explained that this was because the businessmen would find it a hassle to do so.

Dr Mahathir had made the statement during a forum with Chinese entrepreneurs here two days ago and gave an assurance that corrupt business practices will not be tolerated by the new Malaysian government under Pakatan Harapan.

He told the Chinese investors that they could personally send him their complaints if anyone in the new Malaysian government tried to extort money from them for approval of their businesses.