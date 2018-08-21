Ariana Grande makes first red carpet appearance with fiancé at 2018 MTV VMAs

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande arrive for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 21 — Singer Ariana Grande made her first red carpet appearance with fiancé Pete Davidson at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) yesterday.

The couple hugged, kissed and posed for pictures together before heading inside for the ceremony.

According to US Weekly, the pop star also thanked her fiancé while accepting the award for Best Pop Video at the awards.

Grande reportedly said, “Pete Davidson, thanks for existing. Love you,” at the end of her speech after thanking her manager Scooter Braun, fans and “friends on the internet”.

The No Tears Left to Cry singer and the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian got engaged in June after several weeks of dating.

Grande’s new album Sweetener, which was released on Friday, also featured a track called Pete Davidson, dedicated to her fiancé.