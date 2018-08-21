Asian models are less dramatic, says 'Asia’s Next Top Model' mentor Yu Tsai

Yu Tsai (left) and Cindy Bishop return to the judging panel on Asia’s Next Top Model cycle 6. — Instagram/Yu Tsai

PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — Celebrity fashion photographer Yu Tsai said the models on Asia’s Next Top Model (AsNTM) are not as melodramatic as their counterparts on America’s Next Top Model.

“AsNTM models are less dramatic for sure. From my experience, Asians aren’t as loud and as confrontational in front of the camera,” he told Malay Mail in an email interview.

Yu Tsai, who is based in Los Angeles and New York has been a judge, mentor and creative director since cycle four of the Asian reality television show and creative consultant on cycle 21 and cycle 22 on America’s Next Top Model.

Asked what it takes for Southeast Asian models to be successful internationally, the Taiwanese-born photographer said there are many elements for aspiring models to make it as a top model in the highly competitive industry.

“Trend, the look of the season, personality and of course, what the client is looking for all play into it,” he said.

“For Southeast Asian models to make it internationally, they must travel out of their safe zone and visit different countries and explore and learn from different cultures.”

No stranger to photographing countless famous faces including Anne Hathaway, Cindy Crawford and Sofia Vergara as well as his works being featured in Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue, Yu Tsai named Janet Jackson as the most memorable personality he’s worked with.

“Working with Janet will always be one of my favourite memories.

“I used to be a dancer and I always wanted to dance on stage with her. I didn't get to do that but I will always be able to dance to her music,” he said.

* Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 6 premieres tomorrow at 9pm on FOX Life, Astro Channel 711 and 722 (HD).