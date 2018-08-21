Pakatan's Balakong hopeful brushes off PAS endorsement for MCA

Pakatan Harapan candidate Wong Siew Ki speaks during the launch of her election manifesto at the PH Balakong by-election operations centre, August 21, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Aug 21 — Pakatan Harapan's (PH) Balakong by-election candidate Wong Siew Ki said she is not concerned with PAS’s declared support for MCA.

Wong said the public can well judge the true meaning of the Islamist party’s endorsement for the Barisan Nasional Chinese component.

PAS and MCA used to row over various issues, chiefly over the former’s ambition for hudud in Malaysia.

“I am not worried about the issue at hand at all,” she said after launching her election manifesto at the PH Balakong by-election operations centre.

“I believe voters have the wisdom to make an informed decision on who to bring them forward.”

Wong was responding to a question about PAS voters within the constituency potentially affecting the outcome of the by-election.

She said such voters were also well placed to decide whom would best represent them: her or her MCA challenger.

PAS had contested the seat alongside PKR and MCA during the general election.

The Islamist party’s candidate, Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali, took 6,230 votes or 11.56 per cent of the total valid votes.

Last Friday, MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said his party appreciated the show of friendship and support by PAS, but this does not meant the two parties were going to cooperate.

This comes after PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's statement last Wednesday urging PAS members to support MCA in the by-election “in the spirit of the Opposition.”

Polling date for the Balakong by-election is on September 8. The by-election also saw the official debut of the PH coalition common logo in an election.

The Chinese-majority state seat, under the Bangi federal constituency, fell vacant after its assemblyman Eddie Ng was killed in a car crash last month.