Kim Swee backs Malaysia to beat Japan in round of 16

Kim Swee urged his players to show total commitment and focus ahead of the game against Japan. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — Malaysia could potentially surprise and create another historic moment by beating one of the favourites, Japan, in the football round-of-16 stage of the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games on Friday.

National Under 23 (U-23) football squad head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee, however, said that in order to cope with the team which clinched gold in the 2010 Guangzhou edition, he needed a high level of commitment and focus from all his boys.

“We know Japan is a very good team. They have a good combination and I believe this team has been together for a very long time. It’s not an easy task because Japan has a lot of experience in an international competition and has done well in each tournament.

“So we have to be at our best to make sure that we can match them and even beat them during the round of 16,” he told reporters at the post-match press conference after his boys lost 2-3 to Bahrain in the final match of Group E here on Monday night.

Commenting on the defeat, Kim Swee blamed some of his players who failed to perform well and did not show any fighting spirit on the pitch.

“In terms of results, it is not good. Of course, I’m not happy with a few of the players who have been given a chance but they didn’t take it well. I’m disappointed to see one or two players who didn’t show any commitment and attitude towards the game.

“We have no time to improve everyone. So, they need to understand that when they are here, they need to work very hard,” he added.

Yesterday’s match saw Kim Swee make eight changes in his starting line-up that somewhat had an impact on the result.

However, the defeat did not make any difference as the national team have already qualified for the round of 16 stage as Group E champion after winning their two earlier matches, including upsetting favourites South Korea 2-1 last Friday. — Bernama