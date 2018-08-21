Dr M shows interest in China’s agricultural innovation, technological advancement

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 20, 2018. — Picture by China Out via Reuters

BEIJING, Aug 21 ― Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is on a five-day official visit to China, today visited the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences here to learn of China's agricultural innovation and technological advancement.

During the visit, Dr Mahathir showed a keen interest in the research conducted by the innovation-driven organisation.

The research conducted by the academy, among others, focused on addressing strategic and fundamental problems faced by the agricultural sector.

Through research, the academy produced new crop varieties and pesticide, and has also established a grain stem cells bank to produce agricultural crop variants.

Dr Mahathir then visited the National Agricultural Science & Technology Innovation Park here that showcased modern and hi-tech farming. ― Bernama