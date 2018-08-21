Summer beauty look: Taylor Hill’s messy topknot

Taylor Hill in her messy topknot. — Picture via Instagram/@taylor_hill

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — The fashion world is officially on vacation, but luckily, the stars have been busy sharing their holiday looks with us mere mortals via social media. Today we’re taking a masterclass in laidback countryside cool from American model Taylor Hill.

In this snap, the Victoria’s Secret star and Lancôme ambassador showcases the perfect barefaced beauty look for the last days of summer. A dewy complexion and natural, slightly messy brows offer up a relaxed, nonchalant look, while a flick of mascara and a matte lip stain pull things together.

The real star of this look is Hill’s messy topknot — which continues its reign as the go-to style for perfecting that quintessential off-duty model look. She isn’t the only fashion star championing the high, messy bun — other well-known devotees include Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk, amongst others (Baldwin even rocked the style on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.)

Channel Hill’s Nineties-inspired version with a preppy scrunchie for a relaxed, varsity-inspired style you can throw together before heading out to soak up the last of those summer rays. — AFP-Relaxnews