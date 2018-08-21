Eat, play, love... and learn at Art Lane Fest this weekend

Art Lane Fest is a celebration of the public art space in two linked bare shophouses. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 ― When Art Lane Penang opened its doors earlier this year, people could not believe that a space as large as that was going to be left empty and given over to artists... both graffiti and fine.

Next up is an arts and lifestyle festival held in conjunction with the George Town Festival.

This is not a mere festival of food and drinks but one that brings artisans from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Sabah to showcase their products for the first time in Penang.

Art Lane Fest will be held at Art Lane Penang this weekend. — Picture by KE Ooi

This is a festival that celebrates art in its many forms, from graffiti to performance art to, well... arts and crafts.

Art Lane Fest curator Vivian Chong has brought together over 35 artisans, makers and workshop facilitators for a weekend of crafting, creating, dining, healing and wellness this August 25 and 26.

“This festival was a project in the making for almost a year and we finally decided to go ahead with it during this George Town Festival to celebrate the new space,” Chong said.

A workshop on how to make macrame plant hanger by Macrame Hugger will be available during Art Lane Fest. — Picture courtesy of Art Lane Fest

Art Lane Penang, which stretches over two shophouses with one entrance fronting Beach Street and the other fronting Victoria Street, is the perfect venue for the festival.

“During the fest, we will provide a section of the wall for people to express their thoughts and ideas,” Chong said.

Brushes and paints will be provided for those keen on leaving their mark there.

The festival is not only about shopping and artisanal products, there will also be classes and workshops on watercolour painting, cute character doodling, macramé and an art jam session by Penang-based studio Artsy Sip. They will be introducing round canvases for the first time.

“We will have a Zen Zone where yoga classes, card readings and energy healing sessions will be held,” she added.

There will be free activities such as a Chakra Yoga class, a journal jam for journalling enthusiasts and a one-hour mini workshop on 7 Chakras & Grounding.

Handprinted kaftans and pareos by Matchali will be available at the artisans bazaar. — Picture courtesy of Art Lane Fest

There will be beeswax wraps by The Kain Projects, apparel and accessories by Muni, upcycled products by Biji-Biji Initiative, handmade soaps by Sop&Co from Sabah, stationery and paper craft by My Paper Projects, The Apothecary Malaysia, Our Heart Beads and pet portraiture by Gladys Teo-Simpson.

Over at the food and beverage section, KL-based Room 203 Living Platform will offer cold brews, coffee cocktails and mocktails and Metisser Patisserie will be offering scones, madeleines and cookies.

Bath bombs by Sop&Co; will be available during Art Lane Fest. — Picture courtesy of Art Lane Fest

There will also be a home-brewed soda made from locally-sourced ginger from Air Itam by Rudy’s Ginger Beer.

It sounds like there will be something for everyone.

Art Lane Fest

127, Beach Street

Time: 11am-7pm, Aug 25 & 26

Entrance is free.

Facebook/ Instagram: @artlanepenang