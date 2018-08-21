Bursa stays higher at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia continues to enjoy some buying support to stay higher at mid-morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning on continued buying support in selected consumer and industrial product counters, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.45 points firmer at 1,790.03, after opening 2.67 points firmer at 1,790.25, from yesterday's close of 1,787.58.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 340 to 250 with 377 counters unchanged, 931 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.00 billion shares worth RM614.42 million.

Among the top gainers, Panasonic jumped 76 sen to RM40.78, Petronas Gas rose 54 sen RM18.70, and Allianz advanced 30 sen to RM12.90.

For the heavyweights, Maybank and TNB added two sen each to RM9.81 and RM15.70 respectively, Petronas Chemicals increased four sen to RM9.48 and CIMB was one sen higher at RM5.89.

Public Bank was flat at RM24.50.

Among active counters, PriceWorth was flat at seven sen, MY EG earned six sen to RM1.29 and Borneo Oil perked half-a-sen to six sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 12.74 points higher at 12,658.01, the FBMT 100 Index increased 13.73 points to 12,430.08 and the FBM 70 bagged 4.68 points to 15,415.69.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 22.84 points to 12,840.74, but the FBM Ace Index fell 13.50 points to 5,559.82.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index rose 21.18 points to 17,421.11 and the Industrial Index increased 17.20 points to 3,243.01 and the Plantation Index perked 17.61 points to 7,581.78. — Bernama