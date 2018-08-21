Thai police release four abducted Langkawi fishermen

Four Langkawi fishermen who were allegedly abducted were released by Thailand’s Satun police yesterday. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Aug 21 ― Satun provincial police have released and sent back four Langkawi fishermen who were allegedly abducted by a group of armed men in the waters of Pulau Langgun near the tourist island.

The police chief, Maj Gen Suphawat Tapkiew, said the fishermen were released at Satun's Tammalang ferry pier at about 11pm (midnight in Malaysia) yesterday to return to Langkawi.

“The four Malaysian fishermen were released following an agreement after a meeting between relevant authorities from Thailand and Malaysia to find a solution to the problem,” he told Bernama Tuesday, and added that Monday's meeting was chaired by Satun governor Pattarapon Rattanapichetchai.

Bernama was made to understand that the meeting also involved officials from Malaysia's Consulate General in Songkhla.

Suphawat said he expected the three Thai police officers and a deputy village head currently held by the Malaysian authorities to be released and returned to Thailand soon as part of the agreement reached to solve the problem.

The three Thai policemen were attached to the Mueng police station in Satun, he said, adding that the four Malaysian fishermen were released after the police recorded their statements.

According to the media, the Langkawi Marine Police Force (PPM) rescued a group of Malaysian fishermen who were captured, robbed and abducted by unidentified gunmen near Pulau Langgun, Langkawi, two days ago.

Kedah Police chief Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said the PPM received information that fishermen in the waters of Teluk Palam were approached by armed men and ordered to enter the waters of a neighbouring country at 8.33am.

Acting on the information, the PPM launched a rescue operation which spotted the two boats belonging to the armed men and apprehended the four Thai nationals.

Suphawat was confident that everything would be resolved, with the three Thai policemen and deputy village headman freed and returned to their families soon.

During last night’s meeting, he said, the Malaysian officials suggested that the Thai authorities write an official letter requesting the release of its nationals and for their return to Thailand.

The Malaysian officials, according to him, would speed up the repatriation process of the four Thai men currently under detention.

The Satun police said Suphawat would continue with the investigation and had suspended seven policemen in total, including the three currently being held by the Malaysian authorities for alleged involvement in the robbery near Pulau Langgun, Langkawi.

The three Thai policemen and the deputy village head were being detained in Kedah and their firearms had been confiscated.

“Everything will be done in accordance with the law. If they (the Thai policemen) have not committed any wrongdoing, they will get back their jobs. This process will take some time because it is a sensitive issue,” said Suphawat. ― Bernama