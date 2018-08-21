Actress Wardina Safiyyah slams Ariff Syukri’s ‘disgusting’ dance video (VIDEO)

D’Herbs Holdings Sdn Bhd founder Datuk Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman is seen with fellow entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman and Indonesian singer Lucinta Luna. — Picture via Instagram/ aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Actress and TV host Wardina Safiyyah in a Facebook post yesterday criticised Datuk Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman over a video he posted on social media that featured the D’Herbs Holdings Sdn Bhd founder dancing with two women in tight dresses.

The 39-year-old actress wrote a strongly-worded statement saying that Aliff had “crossed the line” over the short clip posted on Instagram that was a teaser of his new single Bobo Di Mana.

Wardina wrote that it was “disgusting” and “too much” for Aliff to post the video with Hari Raya Aidiladha around the corner, and urged the businessman to take down the video of “that lady bouncing up and down showing her boobs”.

Wardina is known for her work as an actress, model and TV host and was among the first celebrities in Malaysia to embrace the hijab.

Aliff, 30, wrote in the post accompanying the video that it was a “dance practice” for his new single, and that it featured fellow entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman and Indonesian singer Lucinta Luna.

He asked if viewers liked the dance and hinted that the new single, which he claimed cost a lot of money to make, will “shake Asia”.

Aliff also called for viewers to join the #bobodimana dance challenge.

The clip, which has gone viral since it was published two days ago, has now garnered over a million views.