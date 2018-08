Attendants serving delegates from a hotel pose for a photo at Tiananmen Square as delegates attend a meeting during the annual session of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, in Beijing, China March 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 21 — China and El Salvador established diplomatic relations this morning as the Central American nation broke ties with Taiwan, the latest country to ditch Taipei for Beijing.

The foreign ministers of both countries sealed the move as they signed a document at a ceremony in Beijing to establish relations between the two countries. — AFP