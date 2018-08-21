Pakatan’s Balakong candidate, debuting under common logo, says public feedback encouraging

Pakatan Harapan candidate Wong Siew Ki hands out flyers to vendors during a walkabout session at the Bandar Damai Perdana market, August 21, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Aug 21 ― Pakatan Harapan's (PH) candidate for the Balakong by-election Wong Siew Ki may be a newcomer to politics, but you wouldn’t have guessed it from the warm reception she received during her walkabout this morning.

Some vendors and passers-by at the Bandar Damai Perdana market stopped her on while she was handing out leaflets and the national flag, Jalur Gemilang, and asked to pose for photographs with her. Some others even chanted “Pakatan Harapan” as she passed by.

Wong said the public response received to date has been encouraging. Today marks the fourth day of campaigning which kicked off on nomination day last Saturday.

But she still expressed trepidation about running under the ruling coalition’s new common logo.

“A lot of people I met during my walkabouts said they knew about the logo's debut.

“However some who did not vote during the last election or read the news are still not aware of the decision to drop the PKR 'blue eye' logo in favour of the coalition's logo,” she said during her market walkabout.

Wong said her campaign team were still trying to arrange as many walkabouts during the 21-day campaign period to reach out to people on the new logo usage.

Pointing out the general sentiment of the constituency were different compared to GE14, Wong said some have expressed their desire to abstain from voting as they considered the by-election a “sure win” for the coalition and therefore their ballot would not mean anything.

“It is not a challenge to campaign under the new logo but the real challenge is getting people to come out to vote.

“Therefore throughout our campaign trail we are working on persuading people to come out to vote as they did during GE14 on Sept 8,” she said.

Also present during the walkabout were Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin and Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah.

The Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections would be the first time PH uses the pact's common logo in an election following the 14th general election in May.

The Chinese-majority state seat, under the Bangi federal constituency, fell vacant after its assemblyman Eddie Ng was killed in a car crash last month.