Musa Aman to return home after treatment, says former special aide

Tan Sri Musa Aman is seen at the Clementine Churchill Hospital in London. ― Picture via Facebook/ Joh Wid

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 21 ― Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman will return to the state after his treatment at the Clementine Churchill Hospital in London.

His former political secretary, Joh Wid said Musa had decided to return to Sabah despite advice by his doctors not to.

Joh, who used to be Musa’s special aide, said this in his Facebook status which was uploaded about four hours ago.

“However, prior to that Musa has to be referred to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore for follow-up treatment,” he added.

According to Joh, Musa went off the radar not because he ran away, but to seek medical treatment following a heart bypass surgery .

“Now, the time has come for him to return home to discharge his responsibility as an (Sungai Sibuga) assemblyman,” he added.

Last August 15, Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali was reported to have said that Musa had to take his oath of office as the Sungai Sibunga State Assemblyman by September 11, failing which the seat would fall vacant. ― Bernama