Topshop teams with designer label Halpern on new collection

Designer label Halpern — Picture courtesy of HalpernStudio/instagram.com

LONDON, Aug 21 — High-street giant Topshop has joined forces with British designer label Halpern on a disco-inspired capsule collection, aimed at the upcoming festive season.

The sparkling range — comprised of 28 pieces which mirror Halpern's signature aesthetic of '70s glamour and sequins — will be sold online and is set to drop in Topshop stores from November.

Merging high-shine with dynamic colours, key pieces within the collection will include neon velvet separates, and sequin-adorned jumpsuits, with items priced from £35 (RM183).

Commenting on the collaboration of Topshop with his namesake label, designer Michael Halpern said he was thrilled: “I think it's fabulous that as a younger brand we're able to work with Topshop, making the type of clothing we do for the main Halpern collection in an accessible way so more people can really feel the glamour” (via WWD). — AFP-Relaxnews