Get the summer look: Devon Windsor

Devon Windsor picks a fun tropical print while on vacation. — Courtesy of Devon Windsor/Instagram

NEW YORK, Aug 21 — Taking advantage of a few peaceful moments before the excitement of September's fashion weeks, models and fashion icons are sharing snaps on social networks which offer their followers an ideal source of inspiration for summer hairstyles and makeup.

With time running out before the first fashion week in New York, American top model Devon Windsor regaled Instagram with her vacation outfit covered in tropical flowers, just the thing to prolong the feel of summer.

Many models are now headed back to the daily grind, but a recalcitrant few are still enjoying some last days of downtime before returning to the catwalk. Among them is Devon Windsor, who is enjoying a relaxing time at an unknown but clearly luxurious location.

In vacation mode, the 24-year-old has opted for a joyful look that features must-have summer 2018 pieces and accessories. First there's the tropical print ensemble, covered in oversize flowers, a look which was one of the stars of the season.

The American model has chosen a long-skirted and flouncy brassiere-top version that shows off her tan and flat stomach. The holiday look is completed by a straw hat and a cluster of bracelets on her right wrist.

Though not as visible on the runways as some of her fellow models, Devon Windsor is very present in fashion advertising. Since the beginning of 2018, the native of St Louis, Missouri, has featured in campaigns for Juicy Couture Parfums, Moroccanoil, Zadig & Voltaire, and Elisabetta Franchi. — AFP-Relaxnews