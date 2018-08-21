Welson Sim smashes own record in 800m freestyle event

Sim notched a time of eight-minute 12:46 seconds at the Bung Karno Gelora Aquatic Centre in the 800m event. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — The success of national swimmer Welson Sim Wee Sheng in renewing his personal record in the 800m event, eases the gloom of the Malaysian contingent on the second day of the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang in Indonesia, yesterday.

The eight-minute 12:46 seconds record created by Sim at the Bung Karno Gelora Aquatic Centre, saw him deleting his previous record of 8:12:74 seconds he created in the 2015 Malaysian Open Championship.

No achievements to be proud of could be show-cased by the country's contingent today other than an outstanding ride by veteran athlete Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil who led the individual dressage event after collecting 74.881 points at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park.

Malaysia's unbeaten record in football competition ended after losing 2-3 to Bahrain in the final E group match at Stadium Wibawa Mukti, Cikarang.

A heavy task awaited the national Under-23 squad under Datuk Ong Kim Swee when scheduled to meet 2010 champion Japan who emerged as runners-up in D group in the second round at the Patriot Stadium Candrabhaga, Bekasi on Friday.

In the meantime, defending champion, China continues to top the medal chart with 15 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals, followed by Japan with 8-11-11 while South Korea ranks third with 5-9-10.

The national contingent would continue the medal hunt in several more events on the third day, tomorrow, including wushu, shooting and taekwando.

For the record, Malaysia only won a bronze medal awarded by national taekwando athlete, Yap Khim Wen in the women's Poomsae event on the first day, yesterday. — Bernama