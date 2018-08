Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks at the start of the Leaders' Plenary session during the summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Sydney March 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Aug 21 — Embattled Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull survived a leadership challenge from within his own party this morning as discontent with his rule boiled over less than a year before national elections.

Turnbull declared his position vacant at a Liberal party room meeting to force the issue after rampant speculation that Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton wanted his job.

Liberal party whip Nola Marino told reporters Dutton challenged but Turnbull won 48-35. — AFP