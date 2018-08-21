Gobind: Ministry to prioritise development of local arts industry

Gobind says the Communications and Multimedia Ministry will look at the approaches that can be taken to enable local artists to highlight their talents. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 ― The Communications and Multimedia Ministry will give priority to the work of local artists in an effort to expand and uphold the local arts industry.

Its minister Gobind Singh Deo said the ministry would look at the approaches that could be taken to enable the local artists to highlight their talents.

“We want to highlight the existing talents, to give them the opportunities so that their talents can be brought forward, not only in Malaysia but also to the whole world.

“I have met a lot of associations. I was told that there was not enough effort to uplift the existing talents. I think we have to look back at the Malaysian concept,” he told reporters after launching the ISAI.MY programme at Wisma Radio, Angkasapuri here yesterday.

Also present was deputy director-general (Strategic Broadcasting) Department of Broadcasting, Abdul Muis Shefii.

Gobind Singh said the ISAI.MY programme, which would be aired on Minnal FM beginning September 2, would provide opportunities for local Tamil music industry players to show their talents.

“I hope this programme will be a starting point for us to uplift the local arts industry...it is hoped that more of such programmes will be organised after this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Muis said the programme was the rebranding of the Kalapaddam programme which was aired since the early 60s until 2013.

“The programme will be aired at 11.30am every Sunday. It will also be aired on Minnal FM’s YouTube channel and social media accounts,” he said. ― Bernama