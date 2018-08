Some 80,000 consumers in Pahang are facing water supply problems due to the drought. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, Aug 21 ― The Pahang government has allocated RM5 million as an immediate measure to overcome water woes in this district, which has been hit by a prolonged drought.

A statement from the Mentri Besar’s Office said the money would be used to plug a leak at a bund near the Kobat pump house and for cloud seeding.

